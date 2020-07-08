Every month Colbert & Grebas have a “Dressing Down for a Cause” day. A check, representing donations collected from staff in our Moosic and Kingston offices, in addition to a matching donation from our firm was donated to Scranton School for Deaf & Hard of Hearing Children, 537 Venard Road, Clarks Summit.

Margaret O’Toole, Receptionist and Administrative Assistant at Colbert & Grebas, chose the school as the recipient of our donation because she has a son with hearing impairment. She is supportive of the challenges that are ahead for the children who attend the school and realizes the importance of a good education.

On behalf of Colbert & Grebas, Louise C. Ligi, Community Outreach and Education Director at Colbert & Grebas, P.C presented our check to Kevin McDonough, Director of the School and Dean Pettinato, Principal. We know of the good work taking place by the School and hope this contribution to their efforts will help in some small way.