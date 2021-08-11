Life-long learning can open doors to growth and new opportunities. Clarks Summit University offers a variety of ways for adults to broaden their skillsets and help their career flourish, from degree completion and fully online programs to short, non-credit courses.

With high demand in careers today, information and technology certifications can equip individuals to be more versatile and hirable as an employee.

CSU’s Information and Technology certificate can be earned on its own, without the need to commit to a full degree. Or, it can be integrated in an undergraduate degree program.

Through this four-course program, learners are prepared to test for several well-respected global IT certifications: CompTIA A+1, CompTIA A+2 and Networking PLUS.

Skills such as troubleshooting, networking, web design and telecommunications prepare individuals in a variety of fields to work confidently with technology.

CSU recently launched its Center for Lifelong Learning to provide adults with affordable and easily accessible non-credit learning resources.

Microcourses are video-based, online courses that teach a skill or broaden knowledge for careers, ministries and personal life.

Learners can begin a course at any time and have 60 days to complete the content entirely at their own pace.

Approximately 2/3 of CSU’s students are fully online learners. Each program is designed with a working adult in mind, with no live class sessions to attend at specific times and most courses offered in convenient eight-week sessions with five start dates throughout the year.

Eighteen CSU undergraduate programs can be earned completely online and give the student the same biblical foundation as CSU’s on-campus tracks.

CSU offers 21 online master’s degree programs which can be completed in as few as two years through the university or Baptist Bible Seminary.

Since its inception, every graduate of the Master of Science in Counseling program who went on to take the National Counselor Exam for licensure passed on the first try.

To learn more, visit ClarksSummitU.edu or call 570.586.2400.