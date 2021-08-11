Cedar Crest College, a small private liberal arts institution, has educated the next generation of leaders and learners since its founding in 1867.

Immersed in its mission, the College delivers a powerful educational experience through strong scholarship, real-world training and holistic support.

Cedar Crest prepares its diverse student body — young women, adult undergraduate students and graduate students — to hone their skills, realize their potential and boldly reach for their professional goals.

The School of Adult and Graduate Education extends Cedar Crest’s core mission and vision to women and men who may take a non-traditional path to a degree, and to those, whose thirst for continued knowledge leads them to seek advanced degrees.

Cedar Crest offers flexibility for busy adult learners with an array of online, accelerated and hybrid programs. Home to some of the most forward-thinking programs at the college, the adult and graduate programs ready students to advance in their current professions or thrive in new careers.

A transformative mindset drives the college to evaluate and continuously expand its academics and experiences, even amid the uncertainty of the pandemic. The diverse academic offerings include over 40 majors, nine graduate programs, preprofessional programs and high-demand certificates.

In recent years, the college has added new and innovative programs including master’s and doctoral nursing programs, a doctorate in occupational therapy, a master’s degree in integrative exercise science, a master’s degree in crime science (the first in the country), a certificate in sports performance and an innovative modular master’s in the business department built upon stackable certificates.

Washington Monthly cited Cedar Crest College as No. 5 on its national 2020 Master’s University Ranking based on contribution to the public good through social mobility, research, and promoting public service.

Among schools in the northeast, Washington Monthly also ranked Cedar Crest College at No. 17 in its Best Bang for Your Buck category.

Cedar Crest’s students build their skills and explore future careers through real-world experiences. Internships, state-of-the-art health sciences simulations, research opportunities, volunteering, student teaching, fieldwork, study abroad and more all help students determine their career paths, make connections and gain valuable practical experience.

Graduates leave prepared to be confident leaders and ready to take their careers to the next level.

Learn more about Cedar Crest College at www.cedarcrest.edu