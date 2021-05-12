La Plume – Keystone College recently received a $15,000 contribution from Fidelity Bank as part of Pennsylvania’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program.

Administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, the EITC program enables eligible businesses to receive tax credits by contributing to educational institutions or other similar scholarship organizations.

Keystone will use the funding to develop and conduct summer school for local students focusing on a science, technology, engineering, art and math programs.

“We are very grateful to Fidelity Bank for making this contribution to Keystone College through the Pennsylvania EITC program,” said Keystone College President Tracy L. Brundage, Ph.D. “By developing and introducing innovative summer STEAM programs, Keystone will continue our long tradition of serving the local community through high-quality, year-round educational programming.”

“Fidelity Bank is proud to partner with Keystone College through the EITC program,” said Fidelity Bank President and CEO Daniel J. Santaniello. “The development of summer STEAM programs for elementary and high school students will continue to strengthen our entire community for years to come.”