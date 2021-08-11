Many adult learners are considering options to take their current academic standing to another level, to access professional development options or are considering a career change. At East Stroudsburg University (ESU), there are plenty of options.

Aimed at creating affordable and accessible course options for busy working adults, ESU will roll out a pilot program of condensed eight-week, for-credit courses this fall, specifically targeted at the adult learner. Courses for fall 2021 will be offered in psychology and sociology, and plans are to expand course offerings for spring 2022.

In addition, ESU’s College of Business and Management has partnered with Credly, the digital credential platform leader best known for verifying skills and knowledge earned through specific coursework, making talent more visible and opportunity more accessible for those who earn the proficiencies. Credly will enable all students, but especially adult learners, to complete very specific curriculum in areas of expertise in addition to earning their undergraduate or graduate degree. Completion of these courses associated with ESU’s hotel, restaurant and tourism management major; the recreation services management major; and the event planning management minor will allow the students to earn electronic badges from Credly, endorsing their knowledge in these specific areas. Badges then may be used on electronic resumes, job applications or with online job posting sites to get a competitive edge.

ESU is also very pleased to offer a 10% tuition discount opportunity to working professionals employed by Lehigh Valley Hospital Network and St. Luke’s University Health Network, our partners in the Alliance of Professionals in Industry (API) Tuition Discount Program (www.esu.edu/extended_studies). Entities (e.g. corporations, professional associations, non-profit organizations, civil service, etc.) participating in the discount program are industry-leading employers committed to innovation, building diverse teams of talent and improving our local communities. ESU welcomes inquiries from employers or their employees about tuition discount opportunities and partnership programs.

For more information on these and other educational opportunities for adult learners, contact Kevin Quintero, associate director of graduate and extended studies at (570) 422-3890 or grads@esu.edu and Alex Lincoln, assistant director/transfer specialist at admission@esu.edu. General questions about admission to ESU may be directed to 570-422-3542.