DEEDS
Luzerne County
Michael A Maylath. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Seller: Mike Maylath and Sons. Amount: $325,000.
Shri Gurukupa LLC. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Shir Sai Hospitality. Amount: $1,000,000.
Jamie Lee Fraser. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Seller: Leslie Eldeiry. Amount: $399,900.
Brian C Beatty. Property Location: Dorrance Twp. Seller: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $280,900.
Kartik Dhduk. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: MaryAnn Demasi. Amount: $302,000.
Christopher J Layaou. Property Location: Lake Twp. Seller: Robert Oley. Amount: $399,000.
Pramukhswami Bapa LLC. Property Location: Exeter. Seller: Martin J. Cirelli. Amount: $250,000.
Monroe County
Ginny Nunez. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Seller: Isaura and Mario Neves. Amount: $325,000.
HLL Properties LLC. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Seller: Richard and Deborah Griffin. Amount: $630,000.
Robert and Christine Nelson. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twip. Seller: Robert and Christine Cubbage. Amount: $300,500.
Holly and Brandon Nees. Property Location: Ross Twp. Seller: Niagale Fofana. Amount: $335,000.
Joseph Sirvent. Property Location: Paradise Twp. Seller: Charles and Cecelia Neill. Amount: $300,000.
Sashel Kelly-Desjardins and Winson Dejardins. Property Location: Price Twp. Seller: DE&S Properties Inc. T/A Classic Quality Homes. Amount: $335,000.
Andrezej Na Grazyna Kalinowski. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: LTS Homes Inc. Amount: $381,257.
Stephen and Kelly Loxley. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: Joseph and Karen Moscatello. Amount: $365,000.
Zhiping Xing. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Andrew Vandenbrul and Mary Goodman. Amount: $355,000.
B A D Properties of Monroe LLC. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Seller: SMP Farms LLC. Amount: $775,000.
Vikram Kalra and Anjali Kumar. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: Stephan and Christine Kozeracki. Amount: $400,000.
Dion Braud and Kristi Kerslake. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Lynler Holdings LLC. Amount: $379,900.
Michelle Quinn. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Steven and Stacey Principe. Amount: $950,000.
Andrew and Gina Bacon. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Geraldine and Andrew Montano Jr. Amount: $875,000.
Bruce Johnson. Property Location: Polk Twp. Seller: BP Developers Inc. Amount: $329,900.
Storm Street LLC. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Seller: Conahan-Weiss Investment Co., Joseph Conahan Jr. (partner). Smount: $10. Tax basis: $7,286,400.
Daryl and Trudy Morris. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Colleen Samuels. Amount: $317,000.
Colin Gillooly and Elizabeth Komroy. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Seller: Eric Cortez. Amount: $337,500.
Nicole and Timothy Weick. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: Angela Rose Garuti Qualified Personal Trust. Amount: $435,000.
E-Bai Koo and Lan Hoang. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Mark Germain. Amount: $415,000.
Stuart and Cheryl Brown. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: Alida and Howard Davis Jr. Amount: $665,000.
Daniel and Heather Sobol. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Brian and Tara Luing. Amount: $475,000.
Drew Richards and Mary Blau. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: Jim-David Gaglione, Brian Gaglione (agent), David Gaglione. Amount: $380,000.
Oak Tree Properties Inc. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Seller: Rainer Pires. Amount: $350,000.
Joseph Valdez. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Christa Forgione. Amount: $339,000.
American Legion Post 903. Property Location: Mt. Pocono. Seller: St. Mary of the Mount Parish Mount Pocono, Most Rev. Bishop Joseph Bambera, Roman Catholic Diocese of Scranton. Amount: $450,000.
Mario Alves and Maria Dias. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: William Hall and Caryn Centini. Amount: $359,000.
Debra Paoli. Property Location: Polk Twp. Seller: Alberto Martin and Jerry Popolis. Amount: $364,900.
David and Eileen Nage. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Stuart and Cheryl Brown. Amount: $320,000.
Rose Garden Retreats Inc. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Seller: WB Riverdale REO LLC. Amount: $823,900.
NP Cramers LLC. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Seller: Cramers Cashway Inc. Amount: $1,725,000.
Michael and Angela Russell. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Blue Capstone LLC. Amount: $40,000. Tax basis: $450,000.
HPIII Lehigh Valley 505 LLC. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Seller: 505 Holdings LP, 505 Holdings Management Inc. (gen. partner). Amount: $3,350,000.
HPIII Lehigh Valley 115 LLC. Property Location: Chestnuthill Twp. Seller: Brodheadsville Holding LP, Brodheadsville Holding Management Inc. (gen. partner). Amount: $3,150,000.
Daniel and Mollie Gerson. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: Thomas and Eileen Moogan. Amount: $315,000.
Stephanie Killian and William Vandertouw. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Seller: Samuel and Shelby Handsborough. Amount: $300,000.
David and Dynnalee Dones. Property Location: Paradise Twp. Seller: LTS Homes LLC. Amount: $327,221.
Shira and James Hodges IV. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Harry and Jennifer Mossbrook. Amount: $324,000.
Matthew and Nausheen Grimm. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Seller: Jason and Kimberly Lenderink. Amount: $350,000.
Leyland and Letepha Smartt. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Seller: Martin Bain and Dolcia Pilgrim-Bain. Amount: $347,500.
Pike County
Pamela W Sanchez, TR Pamela Whitney Sanchez Rev Tr. Property Location: Shohola Twp. Seller: Michael J Stewart. Amount: $375,000.
Daniel Duggan. Property Location: Shohola. Seller: Anthony and Susan Blackfeld. Amount: $379,900.
Douglas Manion. Property Location: Milford Boro. Seller: Kenneth B and Cathleen Recchia. Amount: $350,000.
Suzanne M and Eric M Whittlinger. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Robert and Carol Smith. Amount: $400,000.
Charity Garrett. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: James J Stock. Amount: $371,000.
Gregory and Jodi Ruggiero. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Richard T and Bonnie L Keely. Amount: $1,200,000.
David and Catherine A Reinheimer. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Dominick and Christine Spada. Amount: $255,000.
Rodolphia and Hillary Casado. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Secretary of Housing and Urban Dev. Amount: $413,500.
Dewitt and Arlene Giles, Frank and Aileen Margiotto. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: Ryan Edwards. Amount: $297,500.
Piotr Zebrowski. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Ronald and Christina Crawford. Amount: $449,000.
Kevin and Diane Kennoy. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Louis Bellini. Amount: $380,000.
Justin and Kristen Polanis. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Daniel James and Amy Lin Dunbar Jr. Amount: $311,000.
Charles J and Patricia A McQuade. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Matthew A and Lisa K Winkler. Amount: $368,800.
Yvacheslav and Innessa Sable. Property Location: Dingman Twp. Seller: Steven J Dudle. Amount: $375,000.
Paul and Maritza Ortega Candelario. Property Location: Delaware Twp. Seller: Frank and Karen L Dragone. Amount: $360,000.
Gregory Terrence and Maria Joann Kerns. Property Location: Greene Twp. Seller Dale W and Margo J Rogers. Amount: $270,000.
Anna E Velez. Property Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Gerald Friedman, AKA Leon G and Joyce Friedman. Amount: $350,000.
Boris, Maya and Khanan Kurayev. Property location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Ziman Pan and Ya Ping Guo. Amount: $270,000.
Michael and Cindy Lacqua. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Jeffrey L Magee. Amount: $259,000.
Bart E and Kimberly E Cassidy. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Maria Rokfol & William Owens, co-ex est of Carolyn A Gerber. Amount: $552,000.
Sean P and Maryellen Kelly. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: G.A. Homes Inc. Amount: $344,750.
Pocolake LLC. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Jeffrey L and Arlene S Smith. Amount: $480,000.
Matthew and Annmarie Reid. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Amanda B Coppola and Vincent C Springvloed. Amount: $370,000.
Nicole Bonavise. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. Seller: Ronald and Tamara Parks. Amount: $3250,000.
Bonnie L Keely. Property Location: Lackawaxen Twp. seller: Thomas and Sylvia Lebron Costikyan. Amount: $635,000.
Aleksandr and Aniziya Smaga. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: James and Kimberly Ervine. Amount: $295,000.
David and Maria Coppa Meyers. Property Location: Lackawxen. Seller: Edward C and Margaret Hillig. Amount: $370,000.
Wayne County
Donald J and Lorraine A Vivacqua. Property Location: Bethany. Seller: Natalie L Bryan, TR, Bryan Irrev. Grantor Tr. Amount: $263,500.
Robert F and Patricia M Tropea. Property Location: Buckingham Twp. Seller: Elaine and Robert Lasek, Gabriela Lasek, adm. Amount: $372,000.
Rebecca S and Joseph H Chearney. Property Location: Clinton 1. Seller: Jennifer S and Donald N Lane. Amount: $285,000.
Heron Hill Hunt Club. Property Location: Damascus. Seller: Phoebe Jo Shaw TR. Amount: $900,000.
William Barbara. Property Location: Texas
Twp & Honesdale Boro. Seller: Marie D Mencia. Amount: $395,000.
Frank T and Erica Michelle Masiello. Property Location: Lake Twp. Seller: John and Debra A Martinucci. Amount: $443,090.
Michael and Kathleen A Prigge. Property Location: Lake Twp. Seller: Catherine A and Robert W Reimers. Amount: $350,000.
William E and Emily W Schluter III. Property Location: Manchester Twp. Seller: Victoria M Bartlett. Amount: $400,000.
Daniel R and Melissa C Portmore. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller: Rene P Fietcher. Amount: $250,000.
Barbara and Jason Roldan. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller Gregory N Brown, Junior E Sargeant. Amount: $375,000.
William S and Alma N Kramer. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller: Kevin and Cheryl Sasala. Amount: $335,000.
Michael and Joana K Balsamo Vitelli. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller: Mario Patullo. Amount: $280,000.
Andrew and Amber Shipsky. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller: Judith A Cordts. Amount: $305,000.
Rick Lee and Suzanne Frey. Property Location: Salem Twp. Seller: Robert S and Wanda Everly. Amount: $425,000.
David and Denise Caswell. Property Location: Salem Twp. Seller: NBT Bank. Amount: $400,000.
Ronald N and Jennifer S Lane. Property Location: Sterling Twp. Seller: Jeffrey and Nancy G Joseph. Amount: $320,000.
June 2020
Janine and Brian S Adjo. Property Location: Berlin Twp. Seller: David Allen and Marie Kristell Faraon Buchanan. Amount: $517,000.
Walter L Gasiorek III. Property Location: Berlin Twp. Seller: John F Roesing, George E Martin. Amount: $298,000.
Tae Young Lee. Property Location: Cherry Ridge. Seller: James and Jill Duffy. Amount: $340,000.
David Werner, Christopher Grady. Property location: Cherry Ridge. Seller: Richard M Erk, Cynthia L Himpele, Karen J Goodrich. Amount: $280,000.
Carrie Politz. Property Location: Dyberry Twp. Seller: Joseph R and Jan Russo. Amount: $311,000.
Lakerun Corp. Property Lotion: Hawley. Seller: James B and Patricia A Downey. Amount $440,000.
John R and Jennifer M O’Reilly. Property Location: Palmyra Twp. Seller: John and Susan Waida. Amount: $435,000.
Tyler R Patton. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller: Ralph K and Marilyn R Reimensperger. Amount: $325,000.
Daniel W and Tracy A McClintock. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller: Anthony J and Clare Agnesini. Amount: $349,900.
Michael J and Tamara L Hammer. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller: Joseph P and Cheryl Wold. Amount: $370,000.
Boris and Irina Bregman. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller: SNIP. Amount: $280,000.
Phillip and Sarah Scher. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller: Cindy A Scher. Amount: $252,500.
Krzysztof and Emilia Chrostowski. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Seller: Arlene Hostetter. Amount: $250,000.
Arnold M and Helen Klein. Property Location: Preston Twp. Seller: Nicholas and Amy Shursky. Amount; $755,000.
George and Doreen Solter Jr. Property Location: Salem Twp. Seller: Daniel J and Jeanne Semon. Amount: $545,000.
Robert C and Ann Marie P Sweeney. Property Location: Salem Twp. Seller: Michelle M Griffiths. Amount: $250,000.
David S and Janet E Harvey, Harvey Living Tr. Property Location: Salem Twp. Seller: Mark W and Lisa M Weaver (TR), Weaver Liv Tr. Amount: $647,000.
Tommy Gun Shooting Range Inc. Property Location: Texas 1&2. Seller: Graceann Anderson, Three G S Plaza. Amount: $700,000.
Wyoming County
William J Harris, Anthony Kyttle. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: William J Harris. Amount: $252,417.70.
Joseph M Incudine, Emma Jo Mathias. Property Location: Northmoreland Twp. Seller: Marie G Eyet. Amount: $279,000.
Joseph P and Susan A Cummings. Property Location: Noxen Twp. Seller: Brian D and Jaclyn LaBar. Amount: $295,000.
MORTGAGES
Luzerne County
Michael A Maylath. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Seller: Mike Maylath and Sons. Amount: $325,000.
Shri Gurukupa LLC. Property Location: Butler Twp. Seller: Shir Sai Hospitality. Amount: $1,000,000.
Jamie Lee Fraser. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Seller: Leslie Eldeiry. Amount: $399,900.
Brian C Beatty. Property Location: Dorrance Twp. Seller: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $280,900.
Kartik Dhduk. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Seller: MaryAnn Demasi. Amount: $302,000.
Christopher J Layaou. Property Location: Lake Twp. Seller: Robert Oley. Amount: $399,000.
Pramukhswami Bapa LLC. Property Location: Exeter. Seller: Martin J. Cirelli. Amount: $250,000.
Timothy M Smyer. Property location: Black Creek Twp. Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank. Amount: $253,700.
Colors Hospital LLC. Property Location: Wilkes-Barre Twp. Lender: Chambord LLC. Amount: $1,585,000.
John Strelish. Property Location: Jenkins Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $358,291.
Michael Strawser. Property Location: Dorrance Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $377,779.
Michael A Maylath. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $265,000.
Frank M Cabell. Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $367,300.
Shri Gurukupa LLC. Property location: Butler Twp. Lender: Mid Penn Bank. Amount: $385,000.
Shri Gurukupa LLC. Property Location: Butler Twp. Lender: NEPA Alliance Business Finance Corp. Amount: $399,000.
James L Fraser. Property Location: Black Creek Twp. Lender: Penn Community Bank. Amount: $305,910.
Brian C Beatty. Property Location: Dorrance Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $266,000.
Kartik Dhaduk. Property Location: Fairview Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $286,900.
Laura Layaou. Property Location: Lake Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $339,150.
Pramukhswami Bapa LLC. Property Location: Exeter. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $1,170,000.
Susquehanna Nuclear LLC. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: Citi Bank. Amount: $400,000,000.
Monroe County
Water Gap Acquisitions Partners LLC. Property Location: Smithfield Twp. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $1,300,000.
BP Developers Inc. Property Location: Polk Twp. Lender: First Northern Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $1,500,000.
HLL Properties LLC. Property Location: Stroudsburg. Lender: Richard and Deborah Griffin. Amount: $472,000.
Oscar and Rita Woerlein. PropertyLlocation: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: American Advisors Group and Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development. Amount: $339,000.
Travis and Alaine Fichter. Property Location: Eldred Twp. Lender: First Northern Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $395,500.
Abraham Goldstein. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans LLC. Amount: $381,700.
B Meltel LLC F/K/A, T10 Meltel LLC S/B/M, T14 Meltel LLC F/K/A, T14 Unison Site Management LLC. Property location: Stroudsburg. Lender: Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas. Amount: $2,000,000.
Brandon and Holly Nees. Property Location: Ross Twp. Lender: Mortgage America Inc. Amount: $318,250.
Stephen Koczur. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank NA. Amount: $313,500.
Sashel Kelly-Desjardins and Winson Desjardins. Property Location: Price Twp. Lender: Paramount Residential Mortgage Group Inc. Amount: $328,932.
Roger and Teresa Kuntz. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: First Northern Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $399,000.
Tobyhanna Cite LLC (by member), Bennett Family Properties LLC (member). Property Location: Tobyhanna Township. Lender: First Keystone Community Bank. Amount: $455,000.
Jon and Shabnam Huerta. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Lender: Bank of America NA. Amount: $1,416,000.
Stephen and Kelly Loxley. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: Atlantic Home Loans Inc. Amount: $365,000.
B A D Properties of Monroe LLC. Property Location: Pocono Twp. Lender: First Northern Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $620,000.
PTV 1019 LLC. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $1,360,000.
Christopher Pasternak. Property Location:
Stroud Twp. Lender: Quicken Loans LLC. Amount: $298,199.
Pinemere Camp Assn. Inc. Property Location: Jackson Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $750,000 and $1,300,000.
Jeffrey and Bridget Conklin. Property Location: Polk Twp. Lender: American Bank. Amount: $384,750.
Andrew and Gina Bacon. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Citizens Bank NA. Amount: $692,000.
Storm Street LLC (by member), Eletreby Limited Partnership (member). Property Location: Stroudsburg. Lender: Siemens Financial Services Inc. Amount: $11,326,000.
Sarah and Thomas McCabe IV. Property Location: Barrett Twp. Lender: Trident Mortgage Co. LP. Amount: $480,000.
Trudy and Daryl Morris. Property Location: Tobyhanna Twp. Lender: Freedom Mortgage Corp. Amount: $328,412.
Blakeslee DG LLC. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Lender: Synovus Bank. Amount: $1,344,000.
Colin Gillooly and Elizabeth Komroy. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Apex Home Loans Inc. Amount: $315,933.
Nicole and Timothy Weick. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. Amount: $348,000.
Stuart and Cheryl Brown. Property Location: Coolbaugh Twp. Lender: Columbia Bank. Amount: $300,000.
Joseph and Kathryn Lombardo. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $937,000.
Brandon Azzalina. Property Location: Ross Twp. Lender: First Northern Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $414,000.
Stroud Real Estate Inc. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: M&T Bank. Amount: $825,000.
JL and Associates – Stroudsburg LP, JL and Associates Stroudsburg GP LLC (gen. partner). Property Location: Middle Smithfield Twp. Lender: Hometown Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $2,688,000.
Debra Paoli. Property Location: Polk Twp. Lender: Finance of America Mortgage LLC. Amount: $328,410.
Franconia Mennonite Camp Assn. Inc. Property Location: Stroud Twp. Lender: Univest Bank and Trust Co. Amount: $500,000.
Jonathan and Christina Kirkwood. Property Location: Middle Smithfield Tw. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $412,000.
NP Cramers LLC. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Amount: $1,293,750.
940 Holdings LLC. Property Location: East Stroudsburg. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $2,900,000.
David and Dynnalee Dones. Property Location: Paradise Twp. Lender: Acre Mortgage & Financial Inc. Amount: $321,266.
Letepha and Leyland Smartt. Property Location: Hamilton Twp. Lender: Semper Home Loans Inc. Amount: $347,500.
Sunil and Lopa Patel. Property Location: Polk Twp. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $375,200.
Wayne County
Honesdale DG. Property Location: Damascus. Lender: Smartbank. Amount: $1,220,000.
Rick Lee and Suzanne Frey. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $340,000.
Rebecca S and Joseph H Chearney II. Property Location: Clinton 1. Lender: Navy Fed Credit Union. Amount: $255,000.
Dellatorre Realty LLC. Property Location: Dyberry Twp. Lender: NEAP Alliance Business Finance Corp. Amount: $250,000.
Robert Evan and Kristen Beth Williams. Property Location: Lake Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $467,000.
Walter L and Abby L Pittenger. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $688,600.
Jennifer S and Ronald N Lane. Property Location: Sterling Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $256,000.
William E and Emily M Schluter III. Property Location: Manchester Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $300,000.
Frank T and Erica Michelle Masiello. Property Location: Lake Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $398,781.
Ramon L and Minerva E Montijo. Property Location: Canaan Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $263,090.
Robert L and Ann M Daniels. Property Location: Lehigh Twp. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $300,000.
Christina M Lake. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: Hudson Heritage Credit Union. Amount: $360,000.
Barbara and Jason Roldan. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender; MERS. Amount: $300,000.
Bryn Mawr Camp Inc. Property Location: Oregon Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $2,000,000.
Michael J and Devon L Farley. Property Location: Clinton Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $406,000.
Joana K Michael Balsamo-Vitelli. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender; Ocean Financial Credit Union. Amount: $252,000.
Lynelle and Jeffrey Hoch, by agent, John F Spall, agent. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $1,880,000.
Andrew and Amber Shipsky. Property Location: Preston Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $299,475.
Kathleen A and Michael Prigge. Property Lcoation: Lake Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $315,000.
Hawley Silk Mill. Property Location: Hawley. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $900,000.
Brian J Dunn. Property Location: Berlin Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $252,000.
Richard C and Wendy K Dougherty. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender; MERS. Amount: $341,800.
Gary A and Jacqueline M Kopesky. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $313,116.64.
TRSH LLC. Property Location: Hawley. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $1,200,000.
Sidney and Jessica Harrison. Property Location: S. Canaan Twp. Lender; FNCB Bank. Amount: $389,483.
Tyler R Patton. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $260,000.
Gerard Barnes. Property location: Paupack Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $252,681.
Dennis J and Jeanne Donegan, Laura jean Juranich. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $290,000.
Daniel Williams and Tracy McClintock. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender; MERS. Amount: $332,405.
Steven L O’Leary. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $420,000.
Todd J and Dana Wolfenberg. Property Location: Cherry Ridge. Lender: MERS. Amount: $322,723.
Doreen and George Solter Jr. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $375,000.
Constantine H and Ann M Jasonos. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $335,671.
Cory R and Megan M Blowers. Property Location: Cherry ridge. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $338,500.
Bradley E Rarick, Vanessa Maltese. Property Location: Dreher Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount $277,777.
Michael and Amery Snyder. Property location: Honesdale. Lender: MERS. Amount: $287,000.
Mark M and Jan W Frisch. Property Location: Lehigh Twp. Lender; MERS. Amount: $316,000.
Vivian Bellofatto, Philip R Vernon. Property Location: Lake Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $283,940.
David A Irwin, Laural C Kowarz. Propety Location: Paupac Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $264,400.
Robert C and Faith VanBlarcom. Property Location: Berlin Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $300,800.
Janine L and Brian S Adjo. Property Location: Berlin Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $392,000.
John J Glasner. Property Location: Dreher Twp. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $301,000.
Philip and Casey Reiprich. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: PA State Employees Credit Union. Amount: $420,000.
Keith and Judith Delaney. Property location: Paupack Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $332,523.
Clifford T Crawford, Christina Wickencamp. Property Location: Dreher Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $472,500.
Clifford T Crawford, Christina Wickencamp. Property Location: Dreher Twp. Lender: Federal Housing Commission. Amount: $474,500.
Michael J and Tamara L Hammer. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $296,000.
Lawrence H and Theresa M Ditty. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $267,500.
GS Plaza. Property Location: Texas Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $900,000.
Partricia J and Mark J Alfredson. Property Location: Damascus Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $308,500.
Christopher and Doris Marici. Property Location: S. Canaan Twp. Lender: Honesdale National bank. Amount: $400,000.
Phillip and Sarah DeNoble. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $250,000.
Douglas J and Katherine S Hayes. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $250,000.
Walter L Gasiorek III. Property Location: Berlin Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $292,602.
Kyle William Kroptavich. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $275,000.
Thomas and Melissa Stanczak. Property Location: Paupack Twp. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $285,000.
Alberto and Lisa Alvarez. Property Location: Lehigh Twp. lender: Navy Federal Credit Union. Amount: $263,000.
Arnold M and Helen Klein. Property Location: Preston Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $510,400.
Sunit and Wendy Y Abreu-Soom. Property Location: Salem Twp. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $302,000.
Clifford and Marlene Thacher. Property Location: Damascus Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $318,750.
Clifford and Marlene Thacher. Property Location Damascus Twp. Lender: Federal Housing Commission. Amount: $318,750.
KYMAC. Property Location: Berlin Twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $5,490,000.
RRSC Inc. Property Location: Berlin twp. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $10,380,000.