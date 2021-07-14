DEEDS

Lackawanna County

James Carol. Property Location: S. Abington. Seller: TEK78 LLC. Amount: $300,000.

Olyphant RE Development. Property Location: Olyphant. Seller: CF Bordo Inc. Amount: $360,000.

Mark Poet. Property Location: Roaring Brook. Seller: Russell and Geraldine Featherby. Amount: $614,000.

Scranton-Adams 318 LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Seller; Scranton Counseling Center. Amount: $531,000.

Scranton Jefferson 321 LLC. Property location: Scranton. Seller: Scranton Counseling Center. Amount: $781,750.

Gregg L Patane, Erika D Eisenbach. Property Location: Roaring Brook. Seller: Michaeline L and Ronald F Patane. Amount: $365,000.

Delaney Family Trust. Property Location: S. Abinton. Seller: Abington Development LLC. Amount: $345,000.

TBCJMU LLC. Property Location: Jessup. Seller: Pagnotti Enterprises Inc. Amount: $505,000.

USA Mart Realty LLC. Property Location: Carbondale Twp. Seller: Singh is King LLC. Amount: $455,000.

Sone Leaf LLC. Property Location: Dickson City. Seller: Jef Realty Inc. Amount: $1,300,000.

Brekr Realty LLC. Property Location: Archbald. Seller: Dale and Susan Zielinski. Amount: $585,000.

Nirav A and Jaina N Patel. Property Location: Moosic. Seller: Kenneth and Linda Powell. Amount: $449,100.

Christopher Johnson. Property Location: Greenfield. Seller: Deana M Vaverchak, Deana M and Jeffrey M Kilmer. Amount: $789,000.

Edgardo and Linda Torres. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Ted and Mei Hui Wang-Louie. Amount: $550,000.

Eugene and Susan Newton Sr. Property Location: Archbald. Seller: Kathy Ann Skeen. Amount: $313,000.

Kevin and Rebecca Kendres. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Eva Bjacek. Amount: $305,000.

Tire Barn Plus. Property Location: Clarks Summit. Seller: JPDJR Inc. Amount: $860,000.

Triboro Industrial Park. Property Location: Olyphant, Throop. Seller: Davlisa Enterprises LLC. Amount: $6,280,000.

Joshua Timothy Powell. Property Location: Madison. Seller: Clifford J and Iris B Hamilton. Amount: $300,000.

Steve Carbonaro. Property Location: S. Abington. Seller: Mark J and Martha J Barbernitz. Amount: $371,000.

Community Medical Center. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: 425 Colfax LLC. Amount: $365,000.

Brian J and Marian E Bell. Property Location: S. Abington. Seller: Abington Development LLC. Amount: $345,000.

Community Medical Center. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: PACMNM LLC. Amount: $350,000.

Ronald Schlect. Property Location: Thornhurst. Seller; Davenport Properties Inc. Amount: $396,900.

BK Apartment Managers. Property Location: Dunmore. Seller: B&P Realty. Amount: $537,500.

308 Hyde Park LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Seller:111 Prospect St. Amount: $329,000.

Nicholas Anthony Parise. Property Location: Moosic. Seller: Glenmaura Commons. Amount: $359,900.

Wilson and Bonnie Young. Property Location: Moosic. Seller: Jordan and Adrienne Thomas. Amount: $590,000.

Safe Haven Group. Property Location: Covington. Seller: Exeter 100 First. Amount: $30,600,000.

Matthew Joseph Walker, Gabrielle Harrison. Property location: Dunmore. Seller: Brian J and Marian E Bell. Amount: $535,000.

Paul and Jillian Stoko. Property Location: Archbald. Seller: Robin M Kordish. Amount: $375,000.

Richard and Patricia Lahey. Property Location: Newton. Seller: Marijo M Kirtland. Amount: $1,100,000.

Anthony J and Morgan Salva. Property Location: Archbald. Seller: William and Theresa Warholic. Amount: $360,000.

Fellowship House Foundation. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Peter J Spano. Amount: $375,000.

Jason and Jennifer Shrive. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Agostino and Eliana Linhares. Amount: $349,900.

Anthony J Jensen. Property Location: W. Abington. Seller: Dalton Equity Inc. Amount: $400,000.

GCB Acquisitions LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: 521 Gibson St LLC. Amount: $450,000.

430 Penn LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Philadelphia-Suburban Development. Amount: $2,100,000.

Carina and Lisa Anne Baldacci. Property Location: Moosic. Seller: Kenneth and Linda Powell. Amount: $363,569.

Clarence F and Jacqueline M Brown. Property Location: Madison. Seller: Dante J Volpe Jr. Amount: $304,500.

Andrew Gotay. Property Location: Blakely. Seller: Deborah J and Joseph J Ercolani. Amount: $360,000.

D&K Land LLC. Property Location: Mayfield. Seller: Dangio Holdings LLC. Amount: $375,000.

Wayne Memorial Community. Property Location: Carbondale. Seller: Mary and Edward Dzielak. Amount: $625,000.

Heidi S and Ronald H Kelley, Melinda Kelley. Property Location: Taylor. Seller: Carol A and Ronadl H Kelley Sr. Amount: $399,000.

Evelyn Langan. Property Location: S. Abington. Seller: Robert and Denise Kern. Amount: $365,000.

Paul A and Marilyn L Lucas. Property Location: Archbald. Seller: Chad and Lori Bogacz. Amount: $433,000.

Ryan M and Margaret C Cristelli Property Location: S. Abington. Seller: Kenneth and Diane Strauss. Amount $422,500.

Joseph R and Kathryn B Paone. Property Location: Roaring Brook. Seller: Edward P and Christine A Walsh. Amount: $345,000.

Christopher G and Doreen M Nixon. Property Location: Archbald. Seller; Patrick C and Deborah M Carey. Amount: $396,000.

Steve Koroneos. Property Location: Dickson City. Seller: Saypa LLC. Amount: $480,000.

Nando and Natasha Zecca. Property Location: Greenfield. Seller: Kimberly Ann and John P Lisak, Leslie Marie and Paul Seal. Amount: $849,000.

Weichert Workforce Mobility. Property Location: Clarks Summit. Seller: Courtney Semplice. Amount: $380,000.

Nina A Butchko. Property Location: Clarks Summit. Seller:Weichert Workforce Mobility. Amount: $380,000.

Jared and Jennifer L Brandon. Property Location: N. Abington. Seller: Monika O Riegger Figuero. Amount: $305,000.

Adam J and Stephanie M Basalyga. Property Location: Scott. Seller: Irma Jean Kowalewski, Diana Comstock, Diana, Susan and Richard Gammaitoni, Alexis Benjamin. Amount: $510,000.

Davison and Margot Westmoreland. Property Location: Waverly. Seller: Brian B and Jennifer Kapp. Amount: $498,240.

Farzana Farooq. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Amy Kahanowitz and John P Solensky Jr. Amount: $473,000.

Patriot Exchange Right. Property Location: Dickson City. Seller: BRE RC Sunset Pa LP. Amount: $11,350,000.

Community Medical Center. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Scranton Lackawanna County. Amount: $350,000.

Shelley M Garrick. Property Location: Greenfield. Seller; George and Marjorie Zarekas. Amount: $700,000.

Brittany Alysa and Anthony Cutro. Property Location: Archbald. Seller: Lynne Bazink. Amount: $309,000.

Community Medical Center. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Noelle Bataille. Amount: $345,000.

Burne Family Ltd. Partnership. Property Location: Scranton. Seller; Robert P Harrington. Amount: $440,000.

Gregory Paul. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: 619 Prescott LLC. Amount: $410,000.

Young Yu. Property Location: Archbald. Seller: Mark Cradler, Michelle Adleta. Amount: $405,000.

Leanne E Loftus. Property Location: Moosic Seller: Glenmaura Commons. Amount: $364,000.

JC Golden LLC. Property Location: Archbald. Seller; Frank, Beverly and Louis M Mancuso Jr., Mary Kathryn and Gerald Mancuso Preschutti. Amount: $1,200,000.

Treatment Court Advocacy Center. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: JBAS Realty LLC. Amount: $540,000.

Jeffrey Pellis, Kristin Patchell. Property Location: Jefferson. Seller: Immanuel and Stacy Ann Comer. Amount: $350,515.

Wood Street Properties LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Six Hundred Forty Three Monroe, Seven Hundred eighteen Prescott, Eight Hundred Twenty One Madison, Nine Hundred Twenty Six Madison. Amount: $337,000, $302,575, $337,000, $310,000.

Estelle Danna, Kelly Cowley. Property Location: Olyphant. Seller: Stephe D Mayernick, per ag, Christine M Lezinski, ag, Wendy L Mayernick, per agent. Amount $300,000.

Emilio Stone. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Ida L Castro. Amount: $309,900.

PI Covington LLC. Property Location: Covington. Seller: First Industrial LP. Amount: $11,000,000.

Altom Realty LLC. Property Location: Moosic. Seller; George D and Karen M Larock. Amount: $400,000.

Max Jacob Rosenberg, Emily Jane Schreiber. Property Location: Covington. Seller: Martha Louise Berrier. Amount: $350,000.

Edward Morrison. Property Location: Scranton. Seller: Kenneth McCawley, Tracy Liberatore. Amount: $375,000.

Frank and Diana Pigga. Property Location: Dunmore. Seller: Daniel Peter Siniawa. Amount: $300,000.

James and Nicola Kim Dibattista. Property Location: Clifton. Seller: Petro and Nadiya Grubyak. Amount: $300,000.

Luzerne County

Theresa Brozena to Frank J. Castrignano et al., $165,000; Property Location: Hanover Twp.

Jon Pollard et al. to Kristopher J. Fink et al., $149,280; Property Location: West Wyoming.

Salvatore A. Marsico et al. to Boberick Holdings LLC, $160,000; Property Location: state Route 239, Union Twp.

Paul A. Dixon Sr. to Ellen Elizabeth Sweigart, $120,000; Property Location: Dennison Twp.

Jeffrey Michael Jones et al. to Andrew Todd Peckham et al., $180,000; Property Location: Hanover Twp.

Claire A. Cohen to Donald A. Hummel et al., $265,000; Property Location: Nanticoke.

Rose Ann Coyne et al. to TH Minit Markets LLC, $1,000,000; Property Location: Wilkes-Barre Twp.

DD Investment Properties LLC to OP Management Solutions LLC, $235,000; Property Location: Wilkes-Barre.

Valley Crest Nursing Inc. to Timber Ridge SNF Realty LLC, $11,261,500; Property Location: Plains Twp.

Walter P. Belchick et al. to Mary Ann, $310,000; Property Location: Dallas Twp.

LSF10 Master Participation Trust et al. to David A. Alba, $173,900; Property Location: Shaver Avenue, Kingston Twp.

CV Res Fund I LLC et al. to Robert Coolbaugh et al., $177,700; Property Location:East 3rd Street, Wyoming.

Carol Ann Waskovich to Daniel Joseph Porreca et al., $282,000; West Butler Drive, Butler Twp.

Strive Multisport Inc. to Big Stretch LLC, $350,000; Property Location: Memorial Highway, Harvey’s Lake.

Sands Springs Development Corporation to Matthew Balume et al., $387,197; Property Location: Long Run Road, Butler Twp.

James Gillenwater to Lawrence J. Driscoll et al., $225,000; Property Location: Property Location: Palmer Court, Butler Twp.

Jingoli Power LLC to Steven Kachigian et al., $485,000; Property Location: Hazle Twp.

Laura Makuta et al. to Robert Lee Wesner II, $290,000; Property Location: Hazle Twp.

Joseph G. and Bernice M. Goffa Irrevocable Grantor Trust et al. to Mary C. Bayliff et al., $294,499; Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp.

Dale J. Kostick et al. to Regina Pineda Torres, $200,000; Property Location: Butler Twp.

Even J. Bottomley to Barry A. Orbinati, $287,000; Property Location:Hazle Twp.

Peter J. Williams to Jason Azarovich et al., $354,900; Property Location: Dallas Twp.

Celestine Wendolowski et al. to Flor M. Cruz-Rodriguez, $88,900; Property Location: Timpson Street, Ashley.

JCS Creative Homes LLC to Appalachian Mountain Properties LLC, $170,000; Property Location: Forty Fort.

Cecelia Banczek et al. to Charles R. Decowski et al., $217,000; Property Location: Foster Twp.

Christopher Draus e tal. to Purvesh Rajendrakumar Patel, $356,000; Property Location: Pittston Twp.

Christina L. Pepperling et al. to Hope Siples, $208,000; Property Location: Kingston.

Churchview Realty Inc. to Giacomo Castiglia, $265,000; Property Location: Hazle Twp.

Alphonse J. Balzano Jr. to Christopher William Tomlinson et al., $340,000; Property Location: West Pittston.

Mark J. Petrilla to Bobby and Gina Rentals LLC, $200,000; Property Location: Main Street, Conyngham.

Edward J. Lurix et al. to Geoffrey R. Perkowski, $205,000; Property Location: Hazle Twp.

Daivd Roskos et al. to Carmella A. Belletiere, $154,000; Property Location: Wright Twp.

Wendy S. Fenwick to Robert J. Hoffman et al., $205,000; Property Location: Rice Twp.

Rudy H. Duran et al. to Tomas Rojas, $190,500; Property Location: Hazleton.

Oak Corporation to John McPadden, $420,000; Property Location: Avoca.

PA Real Estate LLC to 651 Airport Road LLC, $11,500,000; Property Location: Hazle Twp.

Presidential Land Company Ltd. to Daniel Hamilton et al., $489,900; Property Location: Rice Twp.

Michael C. Kilheeney et al. to Sean Daniel Ramirez et al., $236,000; Property Location: Swoyersville.

Donald McGill Jr. to Daniel L. Steward et al., $225,000; Property Location: Forty Fort.

Helen M. Frank et al. to Joshua Dennis et al., $150,000; Property Location: North Main Street, Kingston Twp.

Rhonda Saive et al. to Wellingotn M. Rosario, $215,000; Property Location: Hazle Twp.

TCH Diversified LLC to Jeffrey Francis Humenick et al., $208,000; Property Location: Constitution Avenue, Hanover Twp.

Edward J. McCabe et al. to Archie Ray Miller et al., $265,000; Property Location: West Center Street, Kingston Twp.

Feim Adzemovic to Eight Seven Realty LLC, $160,000; Property Location: Nanticoke.

Daniel McGlynn et al. to Riverside Realty WB LLC, $180,000; Property Location: Plymouth.

David W. Bryant et al. to Alec Baird, $270,000; Property Location: Dallas.

Hyundai Capital America to Hazle Township Property LLC, $6,426,000; Property Location: Hazle Twp.

Mark A. Morrow to Brandon H. Chackan, $300,000; Property Location: Lehman Twp.

Robert Oley et al. to Paul E. Schweizer et al., $244,000; Property Location: Lake Twp.

Daniel J. Porreca et al. to Shirley Sabol et al., $255,000; Property Location: Butler Twp.

Cody Hess et al. to Kelly Major et al., $250,000; Property Location: Wright Twp.

Joseph P. Pugliese et al. to Presidential Land Holdings LLC, $169,900; Property Location: Dallas.

Elena M. Eichorn et al. to Albert Hughes, $219,000; Property Location: Fairview Twp.

Edward Robert Fellin Jr. to Frank James Carsia et al., $278,000; Property Location: Hazle Twp.

Christopher Shrader et al. to Augustus Leon Turonis IV et al., $150,000; Property Location: Jackson Twp.

Marissa Page to Codey A. Fischer et al., $196,900; Property Location: Kingston.

Kevin Roth to Miguel Lopez, $195,000; Property Location: Forty Fort.

Michael Cumbo et al. to Joshua M. Levine et al., $198,000; Property Location: Lehman Twp.

Isabel D. Mitchell Grantor Trust et al. to Richard H. Disque II, $245,000; Property Location: Lehman Twp.

Crystal Hudock et al. to Jarred Rosengrant, $181,000; Property Location: Newport Twp.

79-81 Rose Avenue LLC to Wendy Mercedes Capellan Pichardo, $185,500; Property Location: Rose Avenue, Plains Twp.

Chad Casterline et al. to Stephanie T. Fernandes et al., $158,000; Property Location: Kingston.

Diane C. Simko to JJS Family Partnership LP, $140,000; Property Location: South Main Street, Pittston.

Matthew A. Snyder et al. to Rachel M. Dedanto, $270,000; Property Location: Jackson Twp.

Theresa J. Macovitch to Anthony B. Gennaro et al., $250,000; Property Location: Butler Twp.

Jeffrey M. Jones et al. to Christopher Slusser, $925,000; Property Location: Wright Twp.

Joan Dudick et al. to Alexandra Lake et al., $152,000; Property Location: Wilkes-Barre.

Robert A. Dompkosky et al. to JAZD Enterprises Inc., $195,000; Property Location: Fairview Twp.

John Langkam IV et al. to Anthony Gurnari, $168,000; Property Location: Exeter Twp.

Stephen N. Clemente et al. to Kyle Alexander Spayd et al., $325,000; Property Location: Kingston.

Angela Torba to Matthew Driscoll et al., $149,400; Property Location: Exeter.

Gerard J. Yanchik et al. to Aileen Ugale Cabasag et al., $175,000; Property Location: Swoyersville.

Jose Diaz et al. to Juan Francisco Vallejo Sencion; $170,000; Property Location: Hazleton.

D&D Charles Street LLC to 79-85 Charles Street Properties LLC, $180,000; Property Location: Wilkes-Barre.

Marie S. Mihalos to Santiago Rodriguez, $365,000; Property Location: Wilkes-Barre.

Dean Oberst et al. to Robert A. Stark, $220,000; Property Location: Sugarloaf Twp.

Nancy W. Rodriguez to Maegen G. Eddinger et al., $350,000; Property Location: Fairview Twp.

Justin W. Muthler et al. to Robert Jones Jr. et al., $208,500; Property Location: Kingston Twp.

Dulce Maria Rosado to John James Oakes III et al., $212,000; Property Location: Grandview Drive, Hughestown.

Daniel David Fusco to Kathryn Choman-Monacelli, $170,000; Property Location: Birchwood Hills, Plains Twp.

Juan Ramon Fermin to Nicolas T. Vasquez Rodriguez et al., $175,000; Property Location: Property Location: Hazleton.

Richard Nick et al. to John A. Abreu Sosa, $149,000; Property Location: Freeland.

Devon M. Whalen et al. to Evan C. Pataki, $215,000; Property Location: Conyngham.

James M. Plishka to Michael J. Brin et al., $259,000; Property Location: Lehman Twp.

Michael E. Dubil Jr. et atl. to Mahalak Commercial Realty LLC, $180,000; Property Location: Plains Twp.

Pike County

Pennsylvania-American Water Co. Property Location: Delaware. Seller: Forest City Partnership. Amount: $420,000.

Christopher M Sanchez. Property Location: Delaware. Seller: Freda Schwartz. Amount: $460,000.

Thomas Piacentino, Meghan Lenahan. Property Location: Greene. Seller: Douglas and Francine Michelle Listman. Amount: $405,000.

Russell and Alicia Burns III. Property Location: Greene. Seller: Anita Zarse. Amount: $370,000.

Sharon K Crisano Trust. Property Location: Lehman. Seller: Gilberto and Jeanette Ways-Rivera. Amount: $415,000.

James William and Faith Hope Ritter. Property Location: Lehman. Seller: Lisa A Carter. Amount: $349,000.

Daniel and Noemi Gress. Property Location: Lehman. Seller: Dalmiro and Teresa Logiacco Kasianko. Amount: $350,000.

Vikrant and Sampada Paranjpe. Property Location: Lehman. Seller: Marilyn D and Christopher Brighina. Amount: $400,000.

Poong Jo Jo and Sook Ja Jee. Property Location: Lehman. Seller: Brett E and Maribel Healy. Amount: $307,000.

103 E Hartford LLC. Property Location: Milford Boro. Seller: Liam & Gavin Holdings LLC. Amount: $350,000.

Rosa Anne Segal. Property Location: Milford Boro. Seller: William and Linda Dauer. Amount: $335,000.

Jared M and Laurie J Kahmar. Property Location: Milford Twp. Seller: Elisa J and Kenneth J Adler. Amount: $620,000.

Alla and Yuri Pilster. Property Location: Shohola. Seller: Est. of Richard Frank Tritschler by Linda Lombardo, ex. Amount: $401,000.

John D and Krishna King. Property Location: Shohola. Seller: Albert Tracy and Jane Uetz Johnson Jr. Amount: $650,000.

Camp Shohola LLC. Property Location: Shohola. Seller: The Yaldeinu School. Amount: $600,000.

Chester, Sarah & Carmelo Oszustowicz, Marilyn Guiffre. Property Location: Westfall. Seller: John J & Joan Schneider, tr of Schneider Liv Tr. Amount: $800,000.

Chad Golanec. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Thomas and Tammy Gray. Amount: $305,000.

Polise Lodging LLC. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Woodloch Hospitality Corp. Amount: $300,000.

Polise Lakeside LLC. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Woodloch Hospitality Inc. Amount: $1,000,000.

Jeffrey Michael and Margaret Rose Alberts. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Trustee of Nancy I Alberts Rev Tr. Amount: $778,000.

Michael Bruno, Rebecca Shamis. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Lady Bird Inn LLC. Amount: $1,075,000.

Charles Mertz. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Robert A and Ella L Palmer, Jesse P and Nicole Graff. Amount: $850,000.

Fred and Ali Pethick. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: William A and Ellen H.G Fox. Amount: $370,000.

David C Crance, Nina Morton. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Rev Family Tr of Bryan Mason Cunningham, Amount: $377,000.

Derstine LLC. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Scott Quagliato. Amount: $375,000.

Anthony and Jennifer Fallon. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: Victor and Ann Ramirez, Ronald and Renee Merlino. Amount: $415,000.

Kenneth R and Suzanne L Casazza. Property Location: Palmyra. Seller: John F and Alice C Taylor. Amount: $370,000.

Ernestine and Robert Hiffman. Property Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Carole A Spanton. Amount: $305,000.

Andrea M Perrone. Property Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Stanley Wilcewski. Amount: $980,000.

Charles W Dougherty. Property Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: John P and Cathy J Dolan. Amount: $310,000.

Dmitry and Sophia Spektor. Property Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Schellie Harford. Amount: $360,000.

M&M Pa Development Inc. Property Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Jacqueline A Cudworth Shantz. Amount: $530,000.

Megan and Stephen Berens. Property Location: Blooming Grove. Seller: Jill Blessington. Amount: $354,000.

Richard and Sonya Moore. Property Location: Blooming Grove. Glenn Genovas, Tr of Carol A Genovas Liv Tr. Amount: $359,000.

Michael T and Susan Gavin. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Robert J Falcone, Tr of Robert Falcone Rev. Liv Tr. Amount: $445,000.

Robert and Sandra Pierro. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Yuanbo Liu. Amount: $387,500.

Justin Scott and Jamie Lyn Lieberman. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: RMD Contracting LLC. Amount: $399,000.

Ignazio and Janmet Iacono. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Renee Ferguson. Amount: $637,500.

Kevin and Jennifer Scarpa Murtha. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Robert and Valerie Cocchi. Amount: $345,000.

George and Irina Nelipovich. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Mark and Monika Bednarz. Amount: $350,000.

Sterling Realty of NY Inc. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: KRMK Properties Corp. Amount: $640,000.

Omar and Rachel Gottesfeld Valdez. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Michael and Connie Faranello. Amount: $475,000.

Market 142 LLC. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Jeffrey M and Donna C Bond. Amount: $300,000.

Sui L and John Michael Chan. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Branko Bondulic. Amount: $330,000.

Eric and Jonnisue Arold. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Roy and Linda Meyer Jr. Amount: $605,000.

Waterside LLC. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Woodloch Pines. Amount: $644,900.

Philip J and Francine Mendence. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: John and Vivian Prato. Amount: $545,000.

Ryan T McDonnell, Andrew L Elwell. Property Location: Lakcawaxen. Seller: Cody Strasser. Amount: $309,000.

Richard and Sabina Mills. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Thomas and Christine Brown. Amount: $355,000.

Tymon Mattoszko. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: David Cole. Amount: $325,000.

Alina Naroditsky, Alexander Magazinnik. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Robert James Osborn III, Kandice Lynn Creed. Amount: $500,000.

Michael A and Carmelina Giova. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Seller: Richard Markgraf, tr for Richard Markgraf, Ryan Markgraf & Jonathan Markgraf. Amount: $330,000.

Stephen C and Christina G Greene. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Adam D Zentner. Amount: $400,750.

Margaret Barrack, Charles R Dabb Jr. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Eric Kidney, Kaitlin Mitschele. Amount: $365,000.

David Frieder. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Margaret M Marli. Amount: $443,000.

Raul Martinez and Melissa Fernandez. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Stephen and Michele McKean. Amount: $475,000.

Rachel Verde. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Russell and Alicia Burns III. Amount: $425,000.

Teofilo and Julio Hernandez. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Mitchell B and Lauren F Hauptman. Amount: $320,000.

Rachel Verde. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Russell and Alicia Burns. Amount: $425,000.

Paul E Roberts. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Charles and Mimi Brandwein. Amount: $300,000.

Doris and Kimberly Prol. Property Location: Seller: Thomas Covar & Elizabeth Actisdano, tr of Lawrence Covar Irrev Tr. Amount: $360,000.

Cathleen and Christopher Cirrotti. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Kathryn J Wolf. Amount: $589,000.

Felix J and Johanna Furus Moldovan. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Tomozee LLC. Amount: $419,000.

Richard Wright. Property Location: Dingman. Seller: Adrian J McGuire by atty John Dever. Amount: $340,000.

Schuylkill County

George and Danette Steffish. Property Location: Wayne Township. Seller: Andrew and Deborah Schneck. $350,000.

Richard and Diane Stock. Property Location: South Manheim Township. Seller: Timothy Bosack. $335,000.

Feres Metellus. Property Location: Joliett Township, Tremont. Seller: 2019 Castle, LLC. $25,000.

Hidais Properties, PA Inc, A NY Co. Property North George Street, Pottsville. Seller: Moonhouse, Inc, a NY Co. $10,000.

Michael and Niamh Hennessy. Property Location: North Union Township. Seller: Wanda Dawkins. $288,000.

Tywyn LLC Frailey Township. Seller: Sherman Realty, Inc. $235,000.

GR Properties 24, Inc. Property Location: East Centre Street, Mahanoy City. Seller: Mahanoy Portfolios, Inc. $11,000.

Northern Hawk Homes, LLC. Wayne Township. Seller: RTD Investments, Inc. $60,000.

Northern Hawk Homes, LLC. Property Location: South Manheim Township. Seller RTD Investments, Inc. $61,000.

YK Pottsville, LLC: Property Location: Units 106 and 108 Medical Plaza Condominium, Route 61, Pottsville. Seller: Dr. Ahmed Hasan. $300,000.

Wyoming County

John Kussel Jr., Sara Abbruzzi. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Linda Reeves. Amount: $710,000.

Thomas Charles Reilly, Hallie L Witthar. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Echo Ingham Smith. Amount: $316,000.

Neil and Cara Mundell. Property Location: Overfield. Seller: Gerald R and Jenny L Pennay. Amount: $790,000.

Tunkhannock Boro. Property Location: Tunkhannock Boro. Seller: Donald A and Laura Heller. Amount: $355,000.

Gary J Troy, Sandra L Saxe. Property Location: North Branch. Seller: Ernest J Stefkovic. Amount: $339,000.

James and Julie Timmreck. Property Location: Washington. Seller: Douglas C and Christine M Robinson. Amount: $425,500.

Gregory and Jane Porter. Property Location: Tunkhannock Twp. Seller: Bruce D McFarland. Amount: $335,000.

James M and Laura R Plishka. Property Location: Northmoreland. Seller: Randy J and Kimberly J Jennings. Amount: $325,000.

Kathleen M Fean. Property Location: Eaton, Northmoreland. Seller: John Stanley and Emily Ann Gladys, Carole J Rubbinaccio. Amount: $599,900.

Brian A and Kathleen M Fidati. Property Location: Overfield. Seller: David J and Kathryn A Fidati. Amount: $350,000.

MORTGAGES

Lackawanna County

Felitto Farms. LLC. Property Location: Benton. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $385,000.

Summitew LLC. Property Location: Glenburn. Lender: Muncy Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $900,000.

John Joseph and Star Amber Joyce. Property Location: S. Abington. Lender: Sterns Lending LLC. Amount: $465,074.

Christopher T and Jessica L Selige. Property Location: N. Abington. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $467,200.

Elizabeth and John Cadden. Property Location: Roaring Brook. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank Amount: $322,900.

Joseph Pacanowski, Kevin M Vanchure. Property Location: Greenfield. Lender: Esssa Bank & Trust. Amount: $300,000.

Marco M and Teri Ann Richione III. Property Location: S. Abington. Lender: Pentagon Federal Credit Union. Amount: $397,719.

Eugene J and Debra Ann Chiavacci. Property Location: Glenburn. Lender: Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC. Amount: $963,000.

Eugene J and Debra Ann Chiavacci. Property Location: Glenburn. Lender: USA HUD. Amount: $963,000.

Davis Investment Group II LLC. Property Location: Scott & Greenfield Twp. Lender: Mortgage & Security Agreement. Amount: $573,096.50.

Elmhurst Roaring Brook Volunteer. Property Location: Roaring Brook. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $350,000.

Richard James Condeelis, Nicole Christina Mitkus. Property Location: Old Forge. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $365,000.

Alfred P, Lenora J and Corey Beichler. Property Location: Benton. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $325,000.

Mastriani Realty Co. Property Location: Archbald. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $530,000.

JR Karam & Sons LLC. Property Location: Clarks Summit. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $393,000.

John Patrick and Anna Marie Duggan. Property Location: N. Abington. Lender: Quicken Loans. Amount: $376,000.

Renee and Brian L Frank. Property Location: Roaring Brook. Lender; Finance of America Mortgage. Amount: $405,000.

Tyler Michael Buckley, Samantha Marie Weisner. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Disc Bank. Amount: $422,750.

Malcolm Brown, Ann Maria Munley. Property Location: S. Abington. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $399,200.

Andre and Claire Murphy. Property Location: Clifton Twp. Lender: Cross Country Mortgage LLC. Amount: $320,000.

Jarrett Yoder Foundation. Property Location: Scranton. LEnder: Marywood university. Amount: $725,000.

Melissa & Christopher J Simrell. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $420,000.

Gretchen and Dennis R Ruddy. Property Location: Roaring Brook. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $421,000.

Sinawa XII LP. Dale Siniawa Inc. Gen Ptnr. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $8,250,000.

Brian J and Sydonney A Murray. Property Location: S. Abington. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $364,000.

Hillside Dev Inc. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $975,000.

BSVN LLC. Property Location: S. Abington. Blakely. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $750,000.

Jason T Domanski, Richard P Colello, by agent, Michael C Toy. Property Location: Covington. Lender: American Neighborhood Mortgage. Amount: $315,000.

Mario G and Karen E Matrone. Property Location: Waverly. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $620,000.

Ohsairam LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $505,000 & $404,000.

Marvin Joseph and Vanessa Darr. Property Location: N. Abington. Lender: Stearns Lending LLC. Amount: $340,000.

927 Summit Realty LLC. Property Location: Clarks Green. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $600,000.

Gravel Pond Townhouses Inc. Property Location. Abington. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $1,500,000.

Edward J and Joyce M Kelly. Property Location: Thornhurst. Lender: Pennymac Loan Services Inc. Amount: $305,319.

Mario and Melissa Costa. Property Location: Archbald. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, Amount: $343,000.

Win and Thin Thin Hteh Aung. Property Location: S. Abington. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $337,800.

Lawrence F and Karen E Liptock. Property Location: Dalton. Lender: First National Bank of Pa. Amount: $433,217.

Gerald and Valerie Calpin. Property Location: Newton. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $370,000.

Kathy Lloyd. Property Location: Dunmore. Lender: Mortgage Research Center LLC. Amount: $552,420.

Kimberly Duffy-Wylam and Paul Wylam Jr. Property Location: Newton. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc. Amount: $500,000.

William R and Maria Barker. Property Location: Moscow. Lender: Weichert Financial Services. Amount: $493,700.

Joseph J Gilchrist Jr. Property Location: Old Forge. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $350,000.

Eric M and Tristi Lenz. Property Location: Dunmore. Lender: Hometown Lenders Inc. Amount: $348,570.

Farzana Rahim and Shaw Khan. Property Location: Springbrook. Lender: Residential Mortgage Service LLC. Amount: $351,000.

Jeffrey and Jennifer Partyka. Property Location: Glenburn. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $313.040.

Tony and Megan Kathleen Walbeck. Property Location: Roaring Brook. Lender: Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank. Amount: $310,850.

644 Elm St LLC. Property Location: Old Forge. Lender: QCAP1NJ LLC. Amount: $593,600.

Nicholas Larosa, Cassandra Rose Palkovic. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $312,200.

Gary Adam and Sarah Lynn Beppler. Property Location: Scott. Lender: Loandepot Com LLC. Amount: $359,000.

Sevay and Aleksandr Marinich. Property Location: Jefferson. Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank. Amount: $480,000.

David F and Ashley Kaminski. Property Location: Springbrook. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Discount Bank. Amount: $332,000.

Raymond and Rachael Bartolai jr. Property Location: N. Abington. Lender: Provident Lending Associates. Amount: $301,000.

Cassidi Ddailey and Frank Kaleita III. Property Location: Dunmore. Lender: First Home Mortgage Corp. Amount: $378,190.

Brad E and Kristy M Loff. Property Location: Archbald. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $309,000.

M&S Inc. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $500,000.

John S and Catherine B Farrell. Property Location: S. Abington. Lender: ESSA Bank. Amount: $320,000.

BArtolai Properties Inc. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $430,000.

Simone Iwabe. Property Location: Jefferson. Lender: NBT Bank. Amount: $375,250.

Jacob Isiah Cranman, Lorgenn Lopez. Property Location: Covington. Lender: Success Mortgage Partners. Amount: $399,000.

Sanjs Msys Tamang. Property Location: S. Abington. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $548,000.

Gilberto Garcia. Property Location: S. Abington. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $440,000.

Prabhu and MAina Shankar. Property Location: Moosic. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $370,720.

Brian and Stephanie Krum. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Freedom Mtge Corp. Amount: $382,274.

Select Realty of NEPA LLC. Property Location: Old Forge. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $1,372,000.

Joseph Ferrario. Property Location: Jefferson. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $548,250.

Justin and Kristin Gagliardi. Property Location: Archbald. Lender: Penn East Federal Credit Union. Amount: $544,850.

Daj Realty LLC. Property Location: Clarks Summit. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $650,000.

Chad A Kauffman. Property Location: W. Abington. Lender: BOKF. Amount: $300,000.

Matthew Gerard and Lindsey Nicholas Mullen. Property Location: Newton. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $548,000 and $739,608.

4210 Holdings LLC. Property Location: Moosic. Lender: Frank W Hubbard. Amount: $360,000.

Highland Real Estate Dev. Inc. Property Location: Clarks Summit. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $810,000.

Young Yu. Property Location: Archbald. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $324,000.

David P and Anne K McQueen. Property Location: N. Abington. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $352,000.

Sharon Ann and Gary C Borgia. Property Location: Glenburn. Lende: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $367,000.

Stanley Skonieczki. Property Location: Covington. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $464,000.

JC Golden LLC. Property Location: Archbald. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $950,000.

Anthony and Jeanne Desantis. Property Location: Roaring Brook. Lender: Hometown Lenders Inc. Amount: $539,680.

Treatment Court Advocacy Center. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $900,000.

JBAS Realty LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $1,250,000.

Wood Street Properties LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $1,219,660.

Emilio Stone. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Quicken Loans. Amount: $304,286.

PI Covington LLC. Property Location: Covington. Lender: Truist Bank. Amount: $5,517,600.

Robert and Susan Murphy. Property Location: Benton. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $337,000.

Ann and Garfield Benyon III. Property Location: Archbald. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $441,150.

Juliana Obi-Wilson. Property Location: Glenburn. Lender: Quicken Loans. Amount: $326,700.

Ryan D and Heather T Horsley. Property Location: Waverly. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $530,000.

Benjamin and Alyssa Adams Scheich. Property Location: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $548,250.

Sean and Deanna McAndrew. Property Location: Archbald. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $489,000.

Justin Patchcoski. Property Location: S. Abington. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $351,000.

Paul F and Teresa McDermott. Property Location: S. Abington. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $317,000.

Daniel A Nestlehut. Property Location: Scott. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $300,445.

101 Pittston Avenue Realty. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $625,000.

Daniel B and Amanda P Veneski. Property Location: Covington. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $544,000.

Calumet Grove LLC. Property Location: Clarks Summit. Lender: Honesdale National bank. Amount: $333,360.

Christopher J and Bridget K Kotchick. Property Location: Clarks Summit. LEnder: FNCb. Amount: $529,000.

Joan Rodriquez. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Mortgage Research Center. Amount: $332,475.

Geff and Alexa Kita Blake. Property Location: Jefferson. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $307,000.

Nathan C and Megan L Barrett. Property Location: N. Abington. Lender: Pennymac Loan Services. Amount: $324,600.

1331 S Webster LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Stronghill Capital LLC. Amount: $330,000.

Christopher S and Linette Jordan. Property Location: Waverly. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $1,300,00.

Allyson I and Grant A Taylor. Property Location: Waverly. LEnder: Residential Mortgage Services Inc. Amount: $308,000.

Tara and Ryan Kernoshak Corrigan. Property Location: Newton. Lender: PNC Bank. Amount: $486,100.

Patrick R and Louise Casey. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $400,000.

Jason P and Rosemary Granet. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $329,600.

Judith A Pettigrew. Property Location: Blakely. Lender: Mutual of Omaha. Amount: $315,000.

Judith A Pettigrew. Property Location: Blakely. Lender: Federal housing Commissioner. Amount: $315,000.

Robert R and Kate Romanowski. Property Location: Scott. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $320,000.

Terrence and Lindsay Whalen. Property Location: Clarks Green. Lender: Caliber Home Loans. Amount: $353,969.

Brian J and Eileen O Bell. Property Location: Clarks Summit. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $427,000.

Sinchul Bace, Hyobin Sung. Property Location: Newton. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services Inc Amount: $398,312.

Frank R Feola, Melissa Lowry. Property Location: Carbondale. Lender: Net Federal Credit Union. Amount: $301,000.

Jesse W Dornstreich, Elizabeth Bako. Property Location: Clifton. Lender: Loandepot Com. Amount: $302,100.

Janine and Scott Christian. Property Location: Moscow. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $499,000.

Howard Gardener Multiple Intel. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $4,500,000.

Louis Agustus and Susan Genello. Property Location: Dunmore. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $800,000.

Tim Canjar. Property Location: Madison. Lender: NP Inc. Amount: $308,500.

Bernard J and Ashley Marie Brown. Property Location: Archbald. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $398,300.

Mark Poet. Property Location: Roaring Brook. Lender: Prosperity Home Mortgage. Amount: $636,104.

Scranton Adams 318 & 326 & 321. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: $1,180,000 (3).

USA Mart Realty. Property Location: Carbondale. Lender: Community Bank. Amount: 4364,000.

Stone Leaf. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: Tioga State Bank. Amount: $1,360,000.

Edward and Anna Scahill. Property Location: S. Abington. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. $548,000.

Deacon Properties 2. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust. Amount: $450,000.

Deacon Properties. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust. Amount: $3,000,000.

Nirav A and Jaina N Patel. Property Location: Moosic. Lender: Investors Bank. Amount: $359,200.

Christopher Johnson. Property Location: Greenfield. Lender: Better Mortgage Corp. Amount: $513,000.

Stephanie M and Adam J Basalgya. Property Location: Scott. Lender: Fidelity Dep 7 Disc Bank. Amount: $320,000.

Tire Barn Plus. Property location: Clarks Summit. Lender: ESSA Bank & Trust. Amount: $656,250.

Amanda Zilla. Property location: Scranton. Lender: Mortgage & Security Agreement. Amount: $450,000.

Paul J Gallagher, Mary K Haran. Property location: Greenfield. Lender: Citizens savings Bank. Amount: $399,000.

Patrick J and Kristen Dempsey Jr. Property Location: Jefferson. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $548,250.

Corey B Chmil, Jessica A Falk. Property Location: Newton. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $674,000.

Michael J and Tricia F Hoffmeier. Property Location: Glenburn. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $548,000.

BK Apartment Managers. Property Location: Dunmore. Lender: First National Bank of PA. Amount: $403,125.

Ronald E Schlecht. Property location: Thornhurst. LEnder: Davenport Properties Inc. Amount: $341,900.

308 Hyde Park. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $486,000.

329 Penn Avenue Associates. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $966,000 & $1,710,000.

Triboro Industrial Park. Property Location: Olyphant, Throop & Jessup. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust. Amount: $2,785,000.

John R and Kathryn Jo Horutz. Property Location: Glenburn. Lender: Quicken Loans. Amount: $447,000.

James A and Wendy C Gibbons. Property Location: Dalton. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $368,000.

Wilson and Bonnie Young. Property Location: Moosic. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $472,000.

Triboro Industrial Park. Property Location: Olyphant, Throop. LEnder: Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $2,000.000 & Jessup $2,000,000.

Matthew Joseph Walker, Gabrielle Harrison. Property location: Dunmore. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $428,000.

Paul Joseph and Jillian E Stoko, per atty. Property Location: Archbald. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $345,000.

Steven T Mann. Property Location: Ransom. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services. Amount: $324,000.

Anthony J and Morgan Salva. Property Location: Archbald. Lender: United Wholesale Mortgage. Amount: $335,000.

Matthew G and Heather Evans. Property location: Greenfield. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $335,000.

Fellowship House Foundation. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $375,000.

Jennifer Shrive. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Hometown Lenders. Amount: $332,405.

Wilson Creek Realty Associates. Property Location: Vandling. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $462,000.

Francis G and Jessica M Miller IV. Property location: Newton. Lender: Landmark Community Bank. Amount: $419,550.

Eagle-McClure Hose Co. Property Location: Old Forge. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust. Amount: $2,158,100.

BRT Ice LP. Property location: Scranton. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $1,000,000.

Oz Realty LLC. Property Location: Throop. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $750,000.

Suburban Choice Realty Inc. Property Location: Dickson City. Lender: First Community Bank. Amount: $2,500,000.

Nicole R and Thomas D Malcom. Property Location: Clifton. Lender: 1st Colonial Community Bank. Amount: $350,000.

GCB Acquisitions LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Flatiron Realty Capital LLC. Amount: $337,500.

Robert J and Amy Walker. Property Location: Dunmore. Lender: Hometown Lenders. Amount: $300,000.

430 Penn LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Univest Bank & Trust Co. Amount: $1,397,000.

Kristen and Kevin Rude. Property Location: Greenfield. Lender: First National Bank of Pa. Amount: $382,000.

Stanley Christopher and Shelly F Marek. Property Location: S. Abington. Lender: Mutual of Omaha Mortgage. Amount: $301,600.

Clarence F and Jacqueline M Brown. Property Location: Madison. LEnder: Residential Mortgage Services. Amount: $304,500.

Michelle Summa. Property location: Greenfield. Lender: PS Bank. Amount: $410,000.

Harry Patrick and Stephanie Alive McGRath. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $540,000.

William J and Andrea K Speicher. Property Location: Fell. Lender: Citizens Bank. Amount: $587,200.

Eric M and Danielle C Neishell. Property Location: Random. Lender: Amerisasve Mortgage Corp. Amount: $324,000.

Jeffrey J and Amanda M Boyanoski. Property Location: Dunmore. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $415,000.

Evelyn R Langan. Property Location: Clarks Green. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust. Amount: $365,000.

Hemak Realty LLC. Property Location: Archbald. Lender: Peoples Security Bank & Trust. Amount: $500,000.

Jeffrey and Mark Hemak. Property Location: Blakely. Amount; $500,000.

Marilyn L Lucas. Property Location: Archbald. Lender: Caliber Home Loans. Amount: $417,000.

Daniel and Ashley Pane. Property location: Roaring Brook. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $429,600.

Ryan M and Margaret C Cristelli. Property Location: S. Abington. Lender: Bond Street Mortgage. Amount: $338,000.

Jian F Zhang. Property Location: Dunmore. Lender: FNCB Bank. Amount: $450,000 (3).

Steven J and Jennifer Yankowski. Property Location: Archbald. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $310,000.

Gerald P and Rita Zymblosky. Property location: S. Abington. Lender: Penn East Federal Credit Union. Amount: $550,000.

Nina A Butchko. Property Location: Clarks Summit. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services. Amount: $342,000.

Matthew and Lauren Rosensweet. Property location: Roaring Brook. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $415,000.

Adam and Stephanie M Basalgya. Property Location: Scott. Lender: Fidelity Deposit & Disc Bank. Amount: $400,000.

Loris F and Judith P Lepri. Property Location: Benton. Lender: Citizens Saving Bank. Amount: $314,000.

Juce Enterprise LLC. Property Location: Scranton. Lender: Velocity Commercial Capital. Amount: $354,750.

Monahan Realty LLC. Property Location: Dunmore. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $1,595,222.68.

Kyle and Michelle Foley. Property Location: Newton. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $482,400.

Century Professional Realty LLC. Property Location: Archbald. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $665,000.

JC Dental Real Estate LLC. Property Location: Throop. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $390,000 & $1,670,000.

ATR Properties LLC. Property location: Scranton. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $2,300,000 & $1,350,000 (2).

Arthur A and Tara Cawley Russo. Property location: Scranton. Lender: Fidelity Dep & Disc Bank. Amount: $1,055,000.

Brittany Alysa and Anthony Cutro. Property Location: Archbald. Lender: Residential Mortgage Services. Amount: $303,403.

Luzerne County

Steven J. Artim et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $179,450; Bunyon Springs Court, Butler Twp.

Matthew Leskiw et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $304,000; Pennbrook Lane, Dallas Twp.

Brian Patrick Finnegan from Honesdale National Bank, $151,900; Marina Drive, Harvey’s Lake.

Registration Systems Inc. et al., $209,000; Hemlock Terrace, Fairview Twp.

Michael J. Savner et al. from Citizens Bank, $215,725; Wright Twp.

Jeffrey F. Humenick et al. from Citizens Bank, $219,700; Ice House Drive, Rice Twp.

Ramonda M. Moody from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $225,581; Reliance Drive, Wilkes-Barre.

Cassandra Lynnette George et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $156.633; Terrance Drive, Wright Twp.

Matthew Joseph Ide from First Keystone Community Bank, $166,000; Main Road, Hunlock Twp.

Richard A. Malkemes from First Columbia Bank & Trust Company, $176,800; Waterton Hill Road, Huntington Twp.

Joseph A. Anistranski et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $226,850; Wyoming Avenue, Forty Fort.

Brian Keller et al. from ESSA Bank & Trust, $194,000; Winter Street, Pittston Twp.

Rocco Arruzzo et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $224,070; Thomas Lane, Butler Twp.

Kimberly Philbin from Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, $224,070; Skytop Drive, Duryea.

Daniel D. Fusco et al. from Citymark Federal Credit Union, $431,743.15; Country Road, Kingston Twp.

Nieve Luisa Joa from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $206,196; Muir Avenue, Hazleton.

Dionys Giovanny Cepeda-Casado from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $252.345; Laflin Road, Laflin.

Emily Rashell Hernandez Mata from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $157,085; West Elm Street, Hazleton.

Luka A. Usefara et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $205,193; Village Drive, Kingston Twp.

Daniel Collins et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $245,500; Deer Run Drive, Wright Twp.

Daniel Cristiano et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $232,276; Maple Lane, Hughestown.

James Jon Lacomis et al. from Pennsylvania State Employees CreditUnion, $150,000; Aleeda Boulevard, Bear Creek Twp.

Joel N. Resituyo Resituyo from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $191,369; Oak Court, Hazle Twp.

Juan L/. Mejia Pinales from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $166,920; North Poplar Street, Hazleton.

Steven Hippeli et al. from Citizens Bank, $299,000; Highland Road, Fairview Twp.

John Thomas Loffredo III et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $224,000; West Lake Valley Drive, Black Creek Twp.

Andrea Rebeccah Grant Friedman from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $164,000; Butler Street, Kingston.

Joseph Gocek from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $150,750; Wildwood Drive, Foster Twp.

Marc Polan et al. from Citizens Bank, $448,000; Manorview Drive, Dallas Twp.

Genvie Lynn Carter from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $208,320; Grove Street, Avoca.

Theresa M. Sanchez et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $364,515; Bald Mountain Road, Plains Twp.

James V. Casey et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $189,504; Luzerne Avenue, Dallas.

William C. Coolbaugh et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $280,000; Windy Drive, Kingston Twp.

William Paul Kane Jr. et al. from Wells Fargo Bank, $295,260; Luzerne Avenue, West Pittston.

John P. Cleary et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $210,000; Glendalough Road, Dallas Twp.

Darryl Anthony Ledger from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $213,655; Main Street, Conyngham.

Lawrence E. Danko et al. from Honesdale National Bank, $1,725,000; North River Street, Plains Twp.

Lee A. Sorber et al. from Cross Valley Federal Credit Union, $224,455.11; Willow Grove Street, Nuangola.

Justin Orlandini et al. from Citizens Savings Bank, $438,907; Yeager Avenue, Dallas Twp.

Justin Merrick et al. from First National Bank of Pennsylvania; $458,400; Victors Way, Butler Twp.

Marina Martin et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $157,979; Willow Street, Conyngham.

Joseph O’Malley et al. from Manufacturers & Traders Trust Company, $156,000; Park Drive, Rice Twp.

Keun Rip Lee et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $152,000; Gaffney Drive, Jenkins Twp.

Walter R. del Gaudio Jr. et al. from PNC Bank, $500,000; Wakefield Road, Kingston Twp.

William R. Dibble et al. from PNC Bank, $252,851.21; Anthonys Road, Foster Twp.

Robert E. Olszewski et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $274,319; Lakeview Drive, Penn Lake Park.

Daniel Denucci et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $284,525; Colonial Road, Dallas.

John Bevilaqua et al. from ESSA Bank & Trust, $271,700; Exeter Twp.

Yasser J. Inoa Grullon from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $233,750; East Park Lane, Fairview Twp.

Broyan Associates Limited Partnership et al. from First Keystone Community Bank, $896,410.63; Overlook Road, Nescopeck Twp.

329 Penn Avenue Associates LLC from Wayne Bank, $1,710,000; state Route 315, Pittston Twp.

Allan Wesley Austin et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $292,125; Kimberly Drive, Dallas Twp.

Denise Galushka from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $242,000; Valley View Drive, Kingston Twp.

Cheryl Luzertski from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $180,000; East Belmont Avenue, Dallas Twp.

Matthew Frushon et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $188,000; Para Drive, Jenkins Twp.

Robert A. Lutsky et al. from UFCW Community Credit Union, $171,300; St. Mary’s Road, Dorrance Twp.

Eric A. Kraklio from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $184,794; Curtis Street, Pittston.

OP Management Solutions LLC et al. from Luzerne Bank, $188,000; East Chestnut Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Timber Ridge SNF Realty LLC from Capital Funding LLC, $40,000,000; Plains Twp.

Mary Ann Ellis from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $304,385; Upper Demunds Road, Dallas Twp.

Christopher Sheperis et al. from Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, $169,000; Tunkhannock Avenue, West Pittston.

Robert Coolbaugh et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $168,815; East 3rd Street, Wyoming.

Daniel Joseph Porreca et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $225,600; West Butler Drive, Butler Twp.

Kimberly Craig from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $155,064; Hillco Drive, Dallas Twp.

Ashley Keller from Wells Fargo Bank, $159,000; Berwick Hazleton Highway, Nescopeck Twp.

Misty A. Cook et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $307,847; Parrish Street, Dallas Twp.

Robert A. Peterson et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $416,559; Blythburn Road, Rice Twp.

Big Stretch LLC from Community Bank, $280,000; Memorial Highway, Harvey’s Lake.

Matthew Balum et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $367,837; Long Run Road, Butler Twp.

Lawrence J. Driscoll et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $225,000; Palmer Court, Butler Twp.

Anthony S. Saitta et al. from PNC Bank, $175,000; Sterling Avenue, Dallas.

Julie E. Miller et al. from Citizens Bank, $148,500; North Main Street, Plains Twp.

Steven Kachigian et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $363,750; Turnberry Lane, Hazle Twp.

Christine M. Kammerer from Citizens bank, $279,000; Wyoming Avenue, Forty Fort.

Rose Rajza from PNC Bank, $100,000; Jason Drive, Plains Twp.

Kevin Donald Schinski et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $230,616; White Oak Drive, Plymouth Twp.

Robert A. Hires et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $191,250; Cheyney Drive, Black Creek Twp.

Deborah L. Piatt from PNC Bank, $200,000; state Route 29, Lake Twp.

Ma Marissa Cymbalist et al. from ESSA Bank & Trust, $327,000; Pine Valley Lane, Hazle Twp.

Daniel Giarratano from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $173,700; Hickory Street, Harvey’s Lake.

Robert Lee Wesner III from Navy Federal Credit Union, $205,000; Inberness Lane, Hazle Twp.

Shashank Kotakonda from FNCB Bank, $200,000; Lantern Hill Road, Kingston Twp.

Joseph J. Solano et al. from FNCB Bank, $192,000; West Vaugh Street, Kingston.

Ancy Skariahe et al. form American Heritage Federal Credit Union, $201,000; West Tuscarora Drive, Black Creek Twp.

Andrew Sromovski et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $568,438; Manorview Drive, Dallas Twp.

Stacy J. Conway et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $218,000; Pine Tree Road, Fairview Twp.

Barry A. Orbinati from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $252,000; Stockton Mountain Road, Hazle Twp.

Jason Azaroviche et al. from Landmark Community Bank, $319,410; Westminster Drive, Dallas Twp.

John P. Konicki et al. from Citizens Bank, $200,000; 42nd Street, Lehman Twp.

Ryan McDermott et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $167,400; East Pettebone Street, Forty Fort.

Charles R. Decowski et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $173,600; Oley Valley Road, Foster Twp.

Joseph P. Smolinsky et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $150,000; Stone Ridge Road, Butler Twp.

Joseph Mejia from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $150,450; West 20th Street, Hazleton.

Edward J. Kaminski et al. from Wells Fargo Bank, $176,600; Slocum Road, Slocum Twp.

Colors Hospitality LLC from SPM Holdings Group Corporation, $600,000; Mundy Street, Wilkes-Barre Twp.

Jan Xavier Cintron Rivera from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $157,102; East Diamond Avenue, Hazleton.

Purvesh Rajandrakumar Patel from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $284,800; Gable Crest Drive, Pittston Twp.

Hope Sipler from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $204,232; North Atherton Avenue, Kingston.

Christopher William Tomlinson et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $340,000; 2nd Street, West Pittston.

Geoffrey R. Perkowski from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $207,070; Liberty Circle, Hazle Twp.

Carmella A. Belletriere from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $155,555; Anne Street, Wright Twp.

Brian Sones et al. from Service 1st Federal Credit Union, $216,000; Polonia Court, Foster Twp.

Robert J. Hoffman et al. from Citadel Federal Credit Union, $199,000; Pine View, Rice Twp.

Eric James Covert et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $214,000; Aleksander Boulevard, Rice Twp.

651 Airport Road LLC from M&T Bank, $9,200.000; Airport Road, Hazle Twp.

Daniel Hamilton et al. from Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, $391,920; Woodberry Drive, Rice Twp.

Sean Daniel Ramirez et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $207,400; Stock Avenue, Swoyersville.

Susan Onzik et al. from Cross Valley Federal Credit Union, $264,396.46; Carrie Street, Harveys Lake.

John Dong et al. from Citizens Bank, $669,600; Turnberry Lane, Hazle Twp.

Daniel L. Stewart et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $202,500; Durkee Street, Forty Fort.

James M. Pizano et al. form Luzerne Bank, $150,000; Ida Circle, Exeter.

Rajinder Singh Baidwan et al. from Byline Bank, $1,215,000; Jennifer Lane, Sugarloaf Twp.

Crystallene B. Jennings et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $158,900; Meadowcrest Drive, Kingston Twp.

Devkumar Hirian et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $500,000; Osprey Drive, Rice Twp.

Wellington M. Rosario from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $193,500; Woodlawn Drive, Hazle Twp.

Jeffrey Francis Humenick et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $156,000; Constitution Avenue, Hanover Twp.

Christopher J. Stevens et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $272,500; Hickory Hill Road, Dallas Twp.

Archie Ray Miller et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $238,500; West Center Street, Kingston Twp.

Alec Baird from David W. Bryant et al., $255,000; Memorial Highway, Dallas.

Drew A. Godfrey et al. from ESSA Bank & Trust, $545,000; Killian Road, Union Twp.

Maulik Patel et al. from Wilmington Savings Fund Society, $535,000; Brians Place, Plains Twp.

Brandon H. Chackan from Honesdale National Bank, $285,000; Mountain View Drive, Lehman Twp.

Kyle Alexander Spayd from NBT Bank, $308,750; South Valley Parkway, Hanover Twp.

Robert K. Craig et al. from ESSA Bank & Trust, $189,600; Wyoming Avenue, Forty Fort.

Stephanie Hall et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $274,500; Canter Drive, Dallas Twp.

Juan Francisco Vallejo Sencion from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $166,920; North Vine Street, Hazleton.

Jillian Deom et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $548,250; Victors Way, Butler Twp.

1005 Lincoln Street Apartments LLC to Northfield Bank, $2,100,000; Lincoln Street, Hazleton.

Aileen Ugale Cabasag et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $156,625; Poland Street, Swoyesrville.

Peter Richard Oster Jr. et al. from First Citizens Community Bank, $273,000; Allen Lane, Butler Twp.

Maegen G. Eddinger et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $332,500; Pinetree Road, Fairview Twp.

Robert Jones Jr. et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $210,606; West Mount Airy Road, Kingston Twp.

Liviu A. Dineata from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $274,200; West Butler Drive, Butler Twp.

Sholom D. Laine et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $180,008; Butler Street, Kingston.

Shirley Sabol et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $242,250; West Butler Drive, Butler Twp.

Rebecca Altmayer et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $210,500; Taylor Circle, Wright Twp.

Kelley Major et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $242,000; Nuangola Road, Wright Twp.

Matthew M. Wotherspoon III et al. from ESSA Bank & Trust, $426,400; Woodlawn Avenue, Wright Twp.

Albert C. Hughes from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $175,200; Summit View Drive, Fairview Twp.

Steven W. Gregory from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $150,000; Sleepy Hollow Road, Butler Twp.

Norman L. Klimasiewfski et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $242,489; Lockville Road, Exeter Twp.

Diane Huber et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $311,450; Hortop Road, Huntington Twp.

Frank James Carsia et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $288,008; Goshen Avenue, Hazle Twp.

Bradley E. Bryant Jr. et al. from FNCB Bank, $190,000; East Fallbrook Avenue, Dallas Twp.

George Caitlin LLC from FNCB Bank, $780,000; Catlin Avenue, Wilkes-Barre.

Hummingbird WV LLC from FNCB Bank, $780,000; Division Street, Kingston.

Hummingbird WV LLC from FNCB Bank, $780,000; Sheridan Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Hummingbird WV LLC from FNCB Bank, $780,000; East Main Street, Nanticoke.

Robert Jay Meyers III et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $179,200; Tobin Lane, Edwardsville.

Hummingbird WV LLC from FNCB Bank, $780,000; West Main Street, Plymouth.

Codey A. Fischer et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $201,428; North Loveland Avenue, Kingston.

Jarred Rosengrant from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $185,163; Roberts Street, Newport Twp.

Wendy Mercedes Capellan Pichardo from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $182,139; Rose Avenue, Plains Twp.

Stephanie T. Fernandes e tal. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $150,100; Mercer Avenue, Kingston.

Rachel M. Desanto from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $256,500; Oak Drive, Jackson Twp.

Anthony B. Gennaro et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $237,500; Allen Lane, Butler Twp.

Christopher Slusser from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $700,000; Timberwood Drive, Wright Twp.

Alexandra Lake et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $149,246; New Market Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Walter Samselski et al. from First Keystone Community Bank, $343,500; Sunset View Drive, Newport Twp.

Young Mens Christian Association of Wilkes-Barre Inc. from Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, $150,0000; Wyoming Avenue, Forty Fort.

Anthony Gurnari from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $169,696; Mount Zion Road, Exeter Twp.

Kathryn Choman-Monacelli from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $166,920; Clarks Lane, Plains Twp.

Joseph R. Perugino et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $194,574; Windsor Drive, Dallas Twp.

Nicolas T. Vasquez Rodriguez et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $171,830; East 7th Street, Hazleton.

Evan C. Pataki from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $193,500; West Benjamin Avenue, Conyngham.

Black Creek Junction Consulting, Investing and Acquisitions LLC from Fist Columbia Bank & Trust Company, $150,000; Linden Street, Dennison Twp.

Joseph Benko from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $167,000; Spruce Street, Harveys Lake.

Steven A. Bonomo et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $231,000; West 5th Street, West Wyoming.

Timothy A. McMullen et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $185,000; Aleeda Boulevard, Bear Creek Twp.

Jessica L. Brin et al. from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. et al., $261,616; Mountain View Drive, Lehman Twp.

Pike County

Jared M and Laurie J Kahmar. Property Location: Milford Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $496,000.

Stephen C and Christina G. Greene Jr. Property Location: Milford. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $371,300.

Thomas Piacentino, Meghan Lenahan. Property Location: Greene. Lender: MERS. Amount: $384,250.

Justin and Jamie Lyn Lieberman. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Lender: MERS. Amount: $319,200.

Kevin Murtha, Jennifer Scarpa. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Lender: Wells Fargo bank. Amount: $345,000.

Rebecca Shamis, Michael Bruno. Property Location: Palmyra. Lender: MERS. AmountL $913,750.

Michael P and Ginger M Best. Property Location: Milford Twp. Lender: MERS. Amount: $304,800.

John D and Kristina I King. Property Location: Milford Boro. Lender: MERS. Amount: $311,219.

Sharon K Crisano. Property Location: Lehman. Lender: MERS. Amount: $327,600.

Paul Martinez, Melissa Rodriguez. Property Location: Dingman. Lender: MERS. Amount: $380,000.

Rachel Verde. Property Location: Dingman. Lender: MERS. Amount: $340,000.

Charles Mertz. Property Location: Palmyra. Lender: MERS. Amount: $680,000.

Peter J and Linda Romano. Property Location: Shohola. Lender: Wells Fargo Bank. Amount: $325,500.

Rory and Pamela Migdol. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $334,000.

David C Crance, Nina Morton. Property Location: Palmyra. Lender: MERS. Amount: $301,600.

Mark H Gitlen. Property Location: Shohola. Lender; MERS. Amount: $449,392.

Rachel Gottsfeld, Omar Valdez. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Lender: MERS. Amount: $380,000.

Baryy J Stampler, Edwin H Coile. Property Location: Palmyra. Lender: MERS. Amount: $328,500.

Barry J Stampler, Edwin H Coile. Property Location: Palmyra. Lender: Federal Housing Commission. Amount: $328,500.

Mark J and Erin A Hyle. Property Location: Delaware. Lender: Citizens Savings Bank. Amount: $500,000.

Ricci James and Janine Lawrence. Property Location: Greene. Lender: Bancorp Bank. Amount: $886,300 (3).

James William and Faith Hope Ritter. Property Location: Lehman. Lender: Navy Federal Credit Union. Amount: $314340.

Anthony and Jennifer Fallon. Property Location: Palmyra. Lender: MERS. Amount: $407,483.

Nick and Jean Said. Property Location: Blooming Grove. Lender: Wayne Bank. Amount: $310,400.

Eric And Jonnisue Arnold. Property Location: Lackawaxen. Lender: Honesdale National bank. Amount: . $484,000.

Michael V and Judith V Mastroserto. Property Location: MERS. Lender: MERS. Amount: $424,000.

Vernon C Lee Pow Jr, Jessica Larotta. Property Location: Palmyra. Lender: MERS. Amount: $334,823.

Jason and Jillian Feese. Property Location: Dingman. Lender: MERS. Amount: $348,671.

Christopher M Sanchez. Property Location: Delaware. Lender: MERS. Amount: $437,000.

Christopher and Cathleen Cirrotti. Property Location: Dingman. Lender: MERS. Amount: $522,000.

Timothy G Mann. Property Location: Westfall. Lender: Heritage Financial Credit Union. Amount: $328,000.

Felix J Moldovan, Maria Zelinski. Property Location: Dingman. Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank. Amount: $335,200.

Alfred J and Deana M Ostroski. Property Location: Greene. Lender: Honesdale National Bank. Amount: $500,000.

Richard and Sonya Moore. Property Location: Blooming Grove. Lender: MERS. Amount: $359,000.

Schuylkill County

Derek and Shannon Singley. North Union Township. Lender: 1st Columbia Bank and Trust Co. $239,500.

George and Danette Steffish. Wayne Township. Lender: Cross Country Mortgage, Inc. $300,000.

Richard and Diane Stock. South Manheim Township. Lender: Mid Atlantic Farm Credit ACA. $255,000.

Bryan Smith. Lake Hauto, Rush Township. Lender: Guaranteed Rate, Inc. $227,500.

Michael and Niamh Hennessy. North Union Township. Lender: Cross Country Mortgage. $259,200.

Ryan and Cindy Moyer. Washington Township. Lender: Broker Solutions, Inc. d/b/a New America Funding. $393,500.

Richard C. Miller. Lake Hauto, Rush Township. Lender: Loandepot.com. $257,000.

Tyler Faust. West Brunswick Township. Lender: Santander Bank, NA. $222,000.

Donna Singleton and Michael Brown. Wayne Township. Lender: Santander Bank, NA. $254,500.

N E PA Real Estate Group, LLC. 128 South Lehigh Avenue, Frackville. Lender: Mauch Chunk Trust. $30,000.

Wyoming County

James and Julie Timmereck. Property Location: Washington. Lender: Navy Federal Credit Union. Amount: $340,400.

Neil and Cara Mundell. Property Location: Overfield. Lender: MERS. Amount: $548,250.

Gary J Troy, Sandra L Saxe. Property Location: North Branch. Lender: MERS. Amount: $312,550.

ATR LaPlume LLC. Property Location: Factoryville. Lender: Dime Bank. Amount: $1,300,000.