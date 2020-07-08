What has the 1930s Depression left on this region and other regions of the nation and impacted world conditions such as the current coronavirus debacle?

The economic train needs to be unraveled and examined for the benefit of this generation and those to follow in the Pocono-Northeast. In a 468 page book , authored by Amity Shales in 2007, titled “The Forgotten Man,” she looks at the many people who were neglected and left behind, people who were some of the forgotten heroes in the pages of history, but nevertheless left a mark on how the nation rebuilt itself during World War II and the decades beyond. We now face difficult pathway to the future, but this is something regional people have constantly faced, having lost 250,000 people between 1930 and 1970, mainly employment age 25-45, thus enhancing the age spread in the region with a high incidence of senior citizens.

Now baby boomers who will enter senior status. There is a need to think about people who left and how they fared and people who continue to move into the region and take their place in the regional society. Out of the Great Depression Social Security, minimum wage legislation, many public works and cultural and artistic settings, and much more, emerged and have stayed with regional life. But it took World War II to wrap around positive economic change as well as the regional heroes of the economy who saw life in distressed areas of anthracite mining that became the new industrial parks and now business technology. Other types of economic parks attract new jobs to a region, diversifying the economic base.

Shales portrays presidential changes from Woodrow Wilson to Calvin Coolidge to Herbert Hoover to Franklin Roosevelt and to the presidents since then and discussed the role of the private sector such as Andrew Mellon and many others. History is a prelude to the present, which is a forerunner to the future. It is why there is a need to know what happened during the Great Depression, the startling financial ruins of 2008-09 and the many recessions and good times that the region has experienced. The question remains as to to what the coronavirus will do to the national economy, which is so linked to world trading and actions that will impact the economy of the region.

Will there be a need to explore economic planning as was the case during the Depression and will this be a process that should become more prevalent regionally? FDR portrayed the forgotten man as “ the infantry of our economic army” and that “America needed the forgotten, the unorganized but indispensable units of economic power.” There would need to be “ a real economic remedy” to that man. The message may be as true today as it was then as a realistic look occurs about the middle America and low-income families who strive to meet budgets across the nation. Public works are desperately needed as was the case during the Depression era, and while talk has been strong, action has been limited.

Significant time was spent in the Depression era on electricity needs and the use of waterways and rivers, topics which are as important today as they were then. There is a need to examine how all of these elements can be implemented to the benefit of today’s citizens, 330 million strong, a much larger figure than existed in the 1930s. The most powerful arrangements may be the opportunity to carry out economic planning at national state regional and local levels, using global concerns to enhance both domestic and international trading and economic development. Perhaps, the forgotten man factor my not be as significant today as it was then, but working families, in many cases both spouses, have to work to meet monthly bills.

It is a pattern that makes the economy different such as the serious growth of grandparents raising grandchildren, affecting millions of families across the nation, over 90,000 in Pennsylvania, and thousands in the region. We should not have forgotten families as more attention is placed upon them to meet financial responsibilities. Here are a few ideas that can be considered:

• More attention on small business development and startup firms by providing opportunities for financing that can encourage their implementation.

• Expanding the successful enterprise development program started by the Economic Development Council of Northeastern Pennsylvania and continued by the NEPA Alliance.

• Creating a regional economic plan that can be updated annually, which includes what is being done by the NEPA Alliance, which is a part of the Appalachian Regional Commission.

• Organizing programs that enable as many citizens as possible to actively participate in lending their ideas to ways that will invigorate economic activities across the region.

• Thinking about past steps since the Depression that can be brought back to meet the needs of an economic region.

• Compiling steps that have been proven effective such as the POWER organization in Luzerne County, which can be replicated across the whole region.

• Bringing together the many economic organizations in the region and holding forums that are regionally focused, using county leadership groups and community foundations that were not here in the 1930s.

These, and other sources can be explored to avoid what occurred in the Depression era as outlined by Shales, and foster new opportunities that bring forth new ways to complete in the global marketplaces that exist in the economic times of the 21st Century.